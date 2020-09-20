Following his dominant victory over Tyron Woodley, Colby Covington got a phone call from President Trump congratulating him on his achievement.

During his ESPN post-fight interview, the welterweight had to take a call from President Trump where he congratulated Colby calling him a “great fighter”.

“Congratulations, I wanted to watch that fight tonight, I wanted to watch it you were great,” Trump said. “Thank you so much Mr. President, you gave me the dragon energy when you shook my hand on Sunday at your rally and it doesn’t matter if King Kong was in front of me I was not going to lose after getting to shake your hand at your rally,” Colby replied.

The two shared their admiration for each other with Trump sharing that he is proud of Covington going further to say there is a champion in there. “I’m a big fan and I’m proud of you, you’re tough you have the right spirit so now go win the next one and just keep it for a long time, just keep that championship for a long time, you are something and say hello to all the guys I appreciated the shoutout tonight too.” Trump shared.

The President is referring to Covington’s words during his post-fight octagon side interview where he gave praise to the President. “Ladies and gentlemen, the silent majority is ready to make some noise. If you thought that was a beating, wait till November 3rd. when Donald Trump gets his hands on ‘Sleepy Joe’ (Joe Biden). That’s gonna be a landslide.”

President Trump closed their phone call stating that “I’m your fan, you’re my fan, Two of a kind,” before having to leave to attend a rally. Covington responded to these kind words stating that he plans new to bring the new UFC belt to the oval office.