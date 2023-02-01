Report – Dana White’s Power Slap League to air tournament finale on pay-per-view in March

The first season of Dana White‘s Power Slap League will culminate in a live pay-per-view event this March.

Emanating from The UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Power Slap will crown its first champions on March 11 per a report from Sports Illustrated. The event will feature the finals of four different weight classes including heavyweight, light heavyweight, middleweight, and welterweight. The card will be headlined by a heavyweight title match between Power Slap: Road to the Title coaches Darius ‘The Destroyer’ Mata-Varona and ‘Wolverine’ Ron Bata.

Power Slap Sees Improvement in Week Two Numbers

The announcement comes as somewhat of a surprise considering the criticism Dana White and company have received since its inception. With a lowly 295,000 viewers for its debut episode, many assumed Dana White’s latest pet project was on borrowed time, but Power Slap has seen a glimmer of hope in its second week. Aside from impressive numbers on social media, Power Slap saw its viewership increase to 413,000 in week two, though that is still less than half the viewers its lead-in program, All Elite Wrestling, brings in on a weekly basis. This means that more than half of the AEW audience is still opting to change the channel.

The promotion has received significant backlash from fans and fighters who have labeled the product as nothing more than sanctioned brain trauma. Adding insult to injury, former UFC competitor Eric Spicely revealed that participants in the slap-fighting promotion received a pathetic $2,000 to show and $2,000 to win.

The same night that Power Slap wraps up its first season on pay-per-view, the UFC will present a Fight Night card airing live from The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas. The event will feature a top-five bantamweight clash between former titleholder Petr Yan and No. 3 ranked contender Merab Dvalishvili.

