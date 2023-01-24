UFC veteran Eric Spicely reveals offer to compete on Power Slap League for just $4,000

UFC middleweight veteran, Eric Spicely has revealed he had received an offer to compete on the Dana White-led Power Slap League recently, with his first competition purse disclosed as a $2.000 check to show, and a further $2,000 check should he emerge victoriously.

Spicely, who has suffered three consecutive losses in his last three mixed martial arts walks, most recently featured under the OKTAGON banner back in September 2021, dropping a first round TKO loss to Zdenek Polivka.

Competing for the UFC between 2016 and 2019, Spicely, a renowned grappler managed to amass 2-5 promotional record from seven Octagon appearances, landing submission wins over both Alessio Di Chirico, and former light heavyweight title challenger, Thiago Santos.

Eric Spicely reveals he was guaranteed just $2,000 to compete on Power Slap League

12-8 as a professional, Spicely revealed this week how he had been contacted regarding a potential appearance on the newly-formed Power Slap League, however, claimed his disclosed purse if he were to win, was just $4,000.



“UFC veteran Eric Spicely said he was contacted to see if he’d like to participate in the Power Slap League,” Luke Thomas tweeted. “Not sure what the full pay scale is, but this nugget caught my attention.”

“I was contacted to do (Power) Slap League, you guys would be shocked at how much it pays,” Eric Spicely tweeted. “First fight was 2k and 2k.”

Receiving mass criticism following its broadcast debut on TBS, UFC president, Dana White claimed critics and commenters of Power Slap League should simply choose not to watch the product, amid calls for concern regarding safety and potential long-term health issues as a direct result of competing.

“We spend the money to make sure we have two healthy people in there, the proper medical attention during and after the fight,” Dana White said. “These are all the things we need to educate people on, just like we needed to educate people on mixed martial arts.”

“In Slap (Power Slap League), they take three to five slaps per event,” Dana White explained. “Fighters in boxing take three to 400 punches a fight. And guess what, you know what my answer to that is? If you don’t f*cking like it, don’t watch it. Nobody’s asking you to watch this. Oh, you’re disgusted by it? Watch ‘The Voice’. This is the best interview ever.”