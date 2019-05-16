Official Poster For UFC 239 PPV Revealed

Spread the word!













The poster for UFC 239 has been revealed.

This summer’s card is one of the most stacked mixed martial arts (MMA) cards of the year. Jon Jones will be defending his light heavyweight championship against Thiago Santos in the main event. Also, UFC “Champ Champ” Amanda Nunes puts her bantamweight title up for grabs against Holly Holm in the co-main event.

Check out the official poster for the UFC 239 pay-per-view (PPV) event here:

UFC 239 takes place from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 6. Check out the stacked lineup thus far here below: