Piers Morgan faunts his ability to ‘Murder; Jeremy Clarkson: ‘I could actually do it’

Controversial broadcaster, Piers Morgan has boldly claimed if afforded the opportunity, he would happily “murder” television presenter and business mogul, Jeremy Clarkson, during a recent sitdown interview with interim UFC heavyweight champion, Tom Aspinall.

Morgan, who served as editor for the controversial spreadsheet, News of the World — has since headed up his own Piers Morgan Uncensored programme — broadcast on YouTube.

As for Clarkson, the former Top Gear presenter, has received major plaudits for his Amazon Prime episodic show, Clarkson’s Farm as well as The Grand Tour alongside lifelong friends, James May and Richard Hammond.

Piers Morgan claims he is capable of murdering Jeremy Clarkson

However, speaking with Atherton native, Aspinall — who currently lays claim to the interim heavyweight crown, recently posed some hard-hitting questions to the documentary maker, questioning whom he believes he could murder if afforded the chance to.

“”Now, I’m a big fan of the documentaries, all the interviews and stuff that you’ve done, the murder stuff in particular, I really like,” Tom Aspinall told Morgan. “Have you ever considered murdering someone?”

“Yes. Jeremy Clarkson,” Piers Morgan explained. “2014, see the scar on my head. I could actually murder him… you’ve seen my punch.”