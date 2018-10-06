Pics: Rap Superstar Drake Joins Team McGregor For UFC 229

Tonight’s (Sat., October 6, 2018) UFC 229 main event between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, is the biggest UFC fight ever. It’s understandable that it’s bringing the biggest and best from the sports and entertainment worlds. That was clear when superstar rapper Drake became involved.

Such was the case at last night’s UFC 229 ceremonial weigh-ins. Chaos erupted at the scene, with Conor McGregor throwing a kick at Khabib, a McGregor fan slapping a woman, and more McGregor fans just being all-out buffoons.

Drake caused a commotion of a calmer kind when he joined McGregor onstage. The rap game’s biggest star is clearly a part of Team McGregor. He even wore an Irish flag to show his loyalty:

Drake even took time to laugh it up with McGregor and his family backstage:

Hans Molenkamp posted an up-close video of Drake and McGregor at the weigh-in on Instagram:

And of course, the UFC didn’t waste the opportunity to promote the sports/music crossover: