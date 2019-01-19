Pic: UFC Charging Insane Amount For Replica Of New ‘Legacy’ Belt

The brand-ne ‘Legacy’ UFC belts are getting a ton of criticism on social media.

But that won’t stop the UFC from cashing in on them.

According to MMAjunkie’s Mike Bohn, who is at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn for tonight’s UFC on ESPN+ 1, a replica of the new titles can be had for only $900:

Here’s the merchandise stand for #UFCBrooklyn. A replica of the new UFC title belt costs $900 USD 😳 pic.twitter.com/P1yKnyudnU — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) January 19, 2019

Ouch. That’s a steep price to pay for a replica of a UFC title, even if they are brand-new.

The first-ever ‘Legacy’ belt will be given to the winner of tonight’s Henry Cejudo vs. TJ Dillashaw flyweight title main event.

As for how many fans will have their own, that remains to be seen.