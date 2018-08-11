Former World Series of Fighting (WSOF) welterweight champion Rousimar Palhares is huge.

The disgraced and controversial grappling wiz has seen better days in his MMA career. “Toquinho” has lost three of his last five fights by T/KO. He’ll return to compete in his beloved grappling soon when he meets rising star Craig Jones at KASAI Pro 3.

When he does, it appears that the hulking Brazilian will be bigger than ever. This photo recently surfaced on social media of Palhares looking simply massive:

Rousimar Palhares from Earth 10 has destroyed the other 8 versions of himself across the multiverse and is here to find the last one. 😮 #UFC @TheeJesseHelton @TheZaneSimon pic.twitter.com/ZiUH0GSChH — Mike J. Bautista (@MikeJBknows) August 9, 2018

The leglock specialist revealed he weighs 212 pounds, telling MMA Fighting he isn’t concerned with all the hate he expectedly received:

“People say whatever they want to try to diminish your work, so that doesn’t bother me at all.”

Palhares was infamously released from WSOF after he eye gouged Jake Shields and held onto a kimura for too long. He’s been fighting overseas ever since.

He’s planning to stop cutting down to welterweight due to the fact his results have been less than stellar recently. Palhares said the weight cut was nearly killing him.

The photo shown above would support that theory.