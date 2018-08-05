Pic: Henry Cejudo vs. Demetrious Johnson Official Scorecard

The mixed martial arts (MMA) world was turned upside down when Henry Cejudo dethroned longtime UFC flyweight champion Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson in the co-main event of last night’s (Sat., August 4, 2018) UFC 227 from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

The fight was a close, hard-fought war (full highlights here) that went the full five rounds, and at the end, it was anyone’s guess as to who had won according to the judges. Ultimately Cejudo was declared the winner by split decision, a call some agreed with and others thought was simply not enough of an effort to end the longest string of consecutive title defenses in UFC history.

Cejudo appeared to win rounds two and four on the strength of his wrestling, while Johnson scored in the striking department with a varied kicking attack. So with the pivotal decision coming down to the fifth and final round, Cejudo ended with a vicious flurry to put an image in the judges’ heads. It must have worked, as all three judges gave ‘The Messenger’ the final round.

What did you think of the decision? Check out the official scorecards here: