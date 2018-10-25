Pic: Demetrious Johnson Changes Twitter Name Amid Trade News

The mixed martial arts (MMA) world is abuzz with yesterday’s (Oct. 24, 2018) news that Demetrious Johnson would be ‘traded’ to ONE Championship for Ben Askren.

It was a move unlike any other seen before in the sport. No leading organization had ever completed a trade with an up-and-coming organization like this.

You could argue it was for the best fighter in both organization’s respective histories due to their decorated backgrounds. Both fighters would be released from their current contracts and sign with the other promotion. You could also argue the timing was never worse for ‘Mighty Mouse’ to leave the UFC based on one thing.

It isn’t final just yet, but it seems all but a formality at this point. Some more evidence of just that may have surfaced today. Ariel Helwani pointed out on Twitter that ‘Mighty Mouse’ had changed his name to something not involving the UFC anymore:

That could certainly be a tipoff ‘Mighty Mouse’ is headed to Asia to fight for the up-and-coming ONE Championship.

We’ll know more if and when the ‘trade’ is officially announced. The deal would become official when both fighters signed with their new promotions.

But after years of Johnson talking about how disrespected he felt in terms of pay, he seems to feel greener pastures are ahead at ONE Championship. His social media account is reflecting that today.