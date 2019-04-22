Pic: Dana White’s ‘Happy Easter’ Message To Fans Is Amazing

Many around the United States are celebrating Easter today (Sun., April 21, 2019), and UFC President Dana White is among them.

In fact, White had quite an amazing Instagram post for all of his followers that depicted a shall we say, different version of Jesus Christ. Needless to say, it got the fans talking, and for good reason. White’s Jesus was none other than recent featherweight title contender Brian Ortega.

And it’s tough to argue that Ortega wouldn’t make a more than serviceable Jesus. Check it out right here:

Ortega has been out of action since a brutal TKO loss to current UFC 145-pound champion Max Holloway at UFC 231 last December. Before that loss, he became the first fighter to finish former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar at UFC 222 in March 2018.

“T-City” absorbed a record amount of significant strikes in his bloody match-up with “Blessed,” but he miraculously healed up quick and is looking to get back in action soon.

Could it be the power of the divine?