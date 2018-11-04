Pic: Chris Weidman Was Up On Judges’ Cards Before Knockout

Chris Weidman was up on the judges’ scorecards heading into the final round against Jacaré Souza at UFC 230.

Weidman and Souza went to war in Madison Square Garden giving fans one of the more memorable moments of the night. It, however, would not be the homecoming “The All-American” had hoped for, as Souza got the better of the former champ in the third round (watch it here).

Still, Weidman looked fantastic, albeit it in a losing effort. The judges agreed as we can now confirm from their scorecards (via MMA Fighting):

Weidman was ahead 20-18 on the scorecards of two judges. #UFC230 pic.twitter.com/zS7D2hQf78 — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) November 4, 2018

Weidman will now go back to the drawing board with four losses in his last five fights. It could be argued he was winning every single one of those fights until he wasn’t. This one was definitely in his grasp despite it being a back-and-forth battle.

As for Souza, he could finally get the UFC title shot that has eluded him for years.