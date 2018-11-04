Highlights: Jacare Souza Floors Chris Weidman

Top UFC middleweights Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza and Chris Weidman went to war in the co-main event of tonight’s (Sat., November 3, 2018) UFC 230 from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

The fight was a back-and-forth battle that can legitimately be placed among the best fights of the year. Weidman was working his jab and cross early. He even appeared to break Souza’s nose early in the fight and rocked ‘Jacare’ more than once.

The Brazilian jiu-jitsu wizard remained undeterred. He walked through many of Weidman’s punches to land his own, snapping huge left hands to the body alongside thudding low kicks. In the end, Souza made it a brawl when Weidman was trying to fight at range. He dropped Weidman with a brutal right hand that clearly had him out despite referee Dan Miragliotta letting the fight go on for some reason.

Watch the highlights and the shocking finish to the amazing bout here: