Popular UFC welterweight Mike Perry has pledged his life to his girlfriend, Latory Gonzalez who is currently pregnant with their first child. Perry has shown his commitment to Gonzalez by tattooing her name on the underside of his bottom lip – check out the photo he posted to social media below.

‘Platinum’ hasn’t been seen in action since he beat Mikey Gall by unanimous decision, snapping a two-fight losing streak at UFC Vegas 4 back in June. For the fight, Perry took the unusual step of opting against having a traditional corner team and instead relying on his girlfriend to give him advice between rounds.

Since the win, Perry has found himself in trouble with the law. In July he was caught on camera knocking out what appeared to be an older man during an altercation at a Texas restaurant. It was subsequently reported that Perry was in fact accused of assaulting three people at the Table 82 restaurant on July 7.

In the aftermath of the incident, the UFC released a statement that claimed Perry would not be eligible to fight for the promotion until he has sort help for his issue with alcohol.

“UFC is aware and troubled by the video that was released last night concerning Mike Perry. The conduct displayed by Perry is not reflective of that of our organization. Perry apologized for his behaviour and acknowledged he was disappointed with himself that his actions may have reflected poorly on UFC. He further acknowledged that he believes he has some issues related to alcohol abuse and has informed UFC that he has committed to immediately seeking professional treatment, including substance and behavioural counselling. At this time, UFC has informed Perry that he will not be offered a bout, and the parties have agreed to evaluate next steps for Perry following the completion of his treatment program.”

As of late things are looking much more positive for Perry who is set to become a father. The UFC seems happy that ‘Platinum’ has made the necessary life adjustments and reportedly booked him to face former welterweight king, Robbie Lawler at UFC 255 on November 21.

What do you make of the tattoo Mike Perry just got?

