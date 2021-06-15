Jamahal Hill has revealed he partied with Paul Craig all night long after the Scotsman dislocated his arm at UFC 263.

The previously unbeaten light-heavyweight prospect and Craig had some serious heat coming into the bout. Hill and ‘Bearjew’ even got into it at the fighter hotel last week and had to be separated.

On fight night, the beef was quickly settled. Craig pulled guard and immediately began working for submissions in round one. The BJJ speciliast eventually locked up an armbar which appeared to break the arm of his opponent – post-fight it was revealed Hill suffered a dislocation. Despite this, the referee refused to call the fight. Craig hammered away with nasty ground and pound before the fight was eventually called off.

On Monday, Hill took to social media to reveal his issue with Craig ended quickly post-fight. The two men even went out together for a few drinks and a boogie.

“Me and @PCraigmma are good so idc what anybody else is talking and not only did he get my drunk the whole night we straight turnt tf up!!! I’m blessed living my dream and meeting some of the most amazing ppl!!!#Stillwinning,” Hill wrote on Twitter alongside a picture of him and Craig dancing. “First thing he said in the cage to me was “I’m a good person, idk what was said but I have nothing but respect for you” an I realized I let trolls paint a picture and judge somebody off of that and it will ever happen again!!! I’m still going to talk my shit tho!!!”

First thing he said in the cage to me was "I'm a good person, idk what was said but I have nothing but respect for you" an I realized I let trolls paint a picture and judge somebody off of that and it will ever happen again!!! I'm still going to talk my shit tho!!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) June 14, 2021

Hill came into his fight with Paul with some serious hype. The 30-year-old secured his career-best win last time out when he TKO’d Ovince St Preux.

Craig had been in great form himself. The 33-year-old was unbeaten in four fights which included a high-profile win over Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua. Craig was awarded his BJJ black belt after once again impressing with his grappling skills inside the Octagon at UFC 263.

Do you like to see fighters like Jamahal Hill and Paul Craig become friends post-fight?