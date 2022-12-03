Philip Rowe turns in massive strikes stoppage win over Niko Price – UFC Orlando Highlights

Landing Octagon victory number three consecutively — and most likely his biggest name to date, Philip Rowe stops Niko Price in with a barrage of strikes at the fence, to open the UFC Orlando main card to a raucous reception in the ‘Sunshine State’.

Rowe, a product of Dana White‘s Contender Series — entered tonight’s matchup with Price off the back of an eye-catching pair of consecutive victories against both Orion Cosce, and Jason Witt — stopping the duo with second round strikes to boot.

And continuing in that rich vein of form tonight in Orlando, Rowe, a native of Brooklyn, reached double-figure wins in his professional mixed martial arts career, forcing referee, Marc Goddard’s hand as he swarmed on Price in the second frame for a standing TKO finish.

Below, catch the highlights from Philip Rowe’s stoppage win over Niko Price