Bellator’s light heavyweight contender Phil Davis was excited when he found out that former UFC title challenger Yoel Romero signed with Bellator, and he’ll get the chance to compete against him in the main event of Bellator 266.

Davis enters Bellator 266 as the third-ranked contender in the Bellator light heavyweight division, after being ousted from the ongoing Grand Prix against Vadim Nemkov. Now, he’ll have the chance to get right back in the title conversation and make a statement against the Bellator-debuting Romero.

Davis, a former UFC standout who has really made a name for himself during his time competing in Bellator, has developed from a grappling specialist to a more well-rounded mixed martial artist. Whenever he’s ready to call it a career, he has developed several businesses and is an established real estate agent to help his eventual transition away from the sport.

Despite suffering an early defeat in the light heavyweight grand prix, Davis certainly doesn’t lack confidence ahead of his big fight with the always-dangerous Romero.

“I don’t think this fight is going to go three rounds,” Davis told LowKickMMA. “Expect fireworks and look for this to be a one-round fight. It doesn’t have the making of a long war. There are challenges in facing him, but I’m more focused on the different ways that I can open up and I like the fact that he can have two different styles.”

Romero made the move to the UFC after falling to UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, in an unexpectedly dull bout at UFC 248. He has lost four of his last five fights overall including two bouts against former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker.

Davis still feels he can perform against some of the best light heavyweights in Bellator and looks to put on a signature performance against Romero at Bellator 266. A win could mean another chance at the Bellator light heavyweight throne.

What is your prediction for Phil Davis vs. Yoel Romero?