PFL Fighter Required Emergency Surgery After Frightening Knockout Loss

As we’ve noted, last night’s (Thurs. August 30, 2018) PFL 7 event featured one of the most frightening knockouts you’ll ever see.

After a two-year layoff, Muhammad De’Reese hit Leroy Johnson with a knee in the clinch that planted Johnson on his face. De’Reese hadn’t competed since his appearance on The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 23 in 2016.

The knockout was so devastating that Johnson was left unconscious for quite some time before he came to. Eventually he was able to leave the cage on his own power. Check out the knockout here:

Soon after the ordeal, Johnson was transported to a nearby hospital. His manager revealed on Twitter that an emergency surgery was required for the heavyweight:

“For those wondering about LeRoy Johnson, here’s the update I have. had emergency surgery for a vertebrae that slipped out of place & a 2nd surgery for high blood pressure issues. Has feeling in arms and legs. PFL flying his fiancé to Philly to be with him. Thats all I know now”

For those wondering about LeRoy Johnson, here’s the update I have. had emergency surgery for a vertebrae that slipped out of place & a 2nd surgery for high blood pressure issues. Has feeling in arms and legs. PFL flying his fiancé to Philly to be with him. Thats all I know now — Daniel Rubenstein (@dannyrube) August 31, 2018

MMA Junkie reports that both Rubenstein and a PFL official have confirmed they will provide updates on the situation as more becomes available.

For now, Johnson seems to be stable in the emergency room and has his family with him.

We wish him the best in his recovery from injuries suffered in the loss.