Video: Monster Knee Leads To Face-First KO At PFL 7

Following a lengthy two-year layoff, heavyweight Muhammad De’Reese scored a jaw-dropping face-first KO at tonight’s PFL 7.

De’Reese met prospect Leroy Johnson after being out of action since an appearance on 2016’s The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 23. He showed no signs of ring rust whatsoever by felling Johnson with a massive, frightening knee.

The strike was so harrowing it left Johnson out on the canvas for multiple moments after the fight. He was eventually able to walk out under his own power.

Check out the vicious faceplant KO right here: