PFL Africa Makes History with Inaugural Semifinals in Rwanda

The PFL reaches a milestone in African MMA as the first-ever PFL Africa Semifinals take center stage at the BK Arena in Kigali, Rwanda on October 18. This historic event marks the largest MMA competition in East African history, cementing Rwanda’s growing position as a premier destination for world-class sports entertainment.

Rwanda Emerges as a PFL Hub

Rwanda has rapidly established itself on the global sports map through hosting international events including the Basketball Africa League, major concerts, and high-profile competitions. The BK Arena, originally known as Kigali Arena, serves as the perfect venue for this groundbreaking event with its impressive 10,000-seat capacity, making it the largest indoor arena in both Rwanda and East Africa. The state-of-the-art facility features comprehensive amenities including 13 restaurants, parking for over 600 vehicles, six locker rooms, a fitness center, press room, and anti-doping control facilities that meet international standards.

The venue represents Rwanda’s commitment to sports development as part of their Sports Sector Strategic Plan, with government intentions to host additional international tournaments to establish the nation as a premier sports hub. Constructed by Turkish firm SUMMA in just six months and officially opened on August 9, 2019, the $104 million project notably employed 70% Rwandan workforce while utilizing locally sourced materials.

Four Championship Pathways Converge in Kigali

After events in Cape Town and Johannesburg, the inaugural PFL Africa Tournament reaches its semifinal stage with heavyweight, welterweight, featherweight, and bantamweight finalists to be determined.

Nigeria’s Patrick Ocheme (7-1) faces Burkina Faso’s Abdoul Razac Sankara (7-4) in the evening’s showcase bout. Ocheme, known as “Star Boy,” secured his semifinal position with a unanimous decision victory over Mohamed Camara in Johannesburg, demonstrating his striking prowess and fight intelligence. The former Muay Thai champion has compiled a four-fight win streak with four victories coming by knockout.

Sankara brings a compelling backstory as an alternate fighter who received an unexpected opportunity to compete in the PFL Africa tournament. The world champion in Muay Thai from Côte d’Ivoire delivered the knockout of the night in Johannesburg with a spectacular head kick over Shadrick Dju Yemba. His transition from alternate status to semifinalist represents one of the tournament’s most compelling narratives.

South Africa’s Nkosi Ndebele (9-3), dubbed the “King of Many Nations,” continues his march through the bantamweight bracket following a commanding first-round TKO victory over Egyptian opponent Mahmoud Atef in Cape Town. The former BRAVE CF Bantamweight champion returned to compete in South Africa for the first time in seven years, delivering an emotional homecoming performance.

Photo by Tim Wheaton

His opponent, Zimbabwe’s undefeated Simbarashe “Simba” Hokonya (6-0), brings additional intrigue to the matchup. Hokonya trains with Nicholas Hwende, who notably handed Ndebele his most recent loss in December. The 27-year-old from Zimbabwe has established himself through careful career development, making his professional debut in November 2022 and securing victories through diverse methods.

Angola’s Shido Boris Esperança (10-1) enters the welterweight semifinal following a viral 34-second submission victory in Johannesburg. Known as “The Machine,” Esperança represents the second fighter ever signed to PFL Africa and has demonstrated finishing power throughout his career with seven victories coming by way of finish. His opponent, Cameroon’s Octave “Bantu Warrior” Ayinda (7-0), advanced with a first-round TKO and maintains an undefeated record.

The heavyweight bracket features Cameroon’s Maxwell Djantou Nana (7-1) against South Africa’s Justin Clarke (3-0). Djantou Nana, who fights under the nickname “Leonidas,” has won six consecutive fights following his professional debut loss in July 2022. The Manchester Top Team product has scored knockouts in each of his victories and made his PFL debut with a showcase victory over Kent Mafileo. Clarke, competing out of Team CIT in Pretoria, maintains a perfect record with two knockouts and just over two minutes of total fight time.

The semifinals will air live on SuperSport across Africa in English and Canal+ for French-speaking audiences, while American viewers can access the event through the PFL App. This multi-platform approach ensures maximum exposure for African MMA talent on an international scale.

PFL CEO John Martin emphasized the significance of the occasion: “This is a historic moment for PFL and for the sport across Africa. We’re proud to bring the first-ever PFL Africa semifinals to Kigali’s BK Arena and showcase the continent’s best on one of its premier stages”.

Featherweight Semifinal Main Event: Patrick Ocheme (7-1) vs. Abdoul Razac Sankara (7-4)

Bantamweight Semifinal Co-Main Event:Nkosi Ndebele (9-3) vs. Simbarashe Hokonya (6-0)

Welterweight Semifinal Bout: Shido Boris Esperança (10-1) vs. Octave Ayinda (7-0)

Heavyweight Semifinal Bout:Maxwell Djantou Nana (7-1) vs. Justin Clarke (3-0)