PFL Africa 2 – Full Results from Johannesburg
The PFL hosts its second-ever event in Africa on Saturday, August 9.
Emanating from Big Top Arena in Johannesburg, South Africa, the Professional Fighters League kicks off first-round action in the featherweight and welterweight tournaments.
Featherweights will occupy the main event spotlight when Patrick Ocheme squares off with Mohamed Camara. Ocheme goes into the 145-pound headliner with a 6-1 record and riding a four-fight win streak. Most recently, he scored a first-round finish against Kaleka Kabanda under the EFC in November.
Meanwhile, Camara boasts a 5-2-1 record, with his last outing producing a split draw against Ali Yazbeck at a UAE Warriors event in May 2024.
PFL Africa 2: Johannesburg Results
- Featherweight Tournament Bout: Patrick Ocheme vs. Mohamed Camara
- Welterweight Tournament Bout: Shido Boris Esperanca vs. Ibrahima Mane
- Welterweight Tournament Bout: British Boloyouang vs. Octave Ayinda
- Welterweight Tournament Bout: Sanon Sadeck vs. Yabna N’tchala
- Welterweight Tournament Bout: Osvaldo Benedito vs. Emilios Dassi
- Featherweight Tournament Bout: Wasi Adeshina vs. Jean Jacques Lubaya
- Featherweight Tournament Bout: Wilker Nsamo vs. Dwight Joseph
- Catchweight (148 lbs) Showcase Bout: Abderrahman Errachidy def. Elbert Steyn via TKO (knee followed by ground and pound).
- Featherweight Tournament Bout: Abdoul Razac Sankara def. Shadrack Yemba via KO (head kick) at 2:01 of Round 1.
- Welterweight Alternate Bout: Kunle Lawal def. Desmond Tamungang via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)