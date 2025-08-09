PFL Africa 2 – Full Results from Johannesburg 

The PFL hosts its second-ever event in Africa on Saturday, August 9.

Emanating from Big Top Arena in Johannesburg, South Africa, the Professional Fighters League kicks off first-round action in the featherweight and welterweight tournaments.

Featherweights will occupy the main event spotlight when Patrick Ocheme squares off with Mohamed Camara. Ocheme goes into the 145-pound headliner with a 6-1 record and riding a four-fight win streak. Most recently, he scored a first-round finish against Kaleka Kabanda under the EFC in November.

Meanwhile, Camara boasts a 5-2-1 record, with his last outing producing a split draw against Ali Yazbeck at a UAE Warriors event in May 2024.

PFL Africa 2: Johannesburg Results

Featherweight Tournament Bout : Patrick Ocheme vs. Mohamed Camara

: Patrick Ocheme vs. Mohamed Camara Welterweight Tournament Bout : Shido Boris Esperanca vs. Ibrahima Mane

: Shido Boris Esperanca vs. Ibrahima Mane Welterweight Tournament Bout : British Boloyouang vs. Octave Ayinda

: British Boloyouang vs. Octave Ayinda Welterweight Tournament Bout : Sanon Sadeck vs. Yabna N’tchala

: Sanon Sadeck vs. Yabna N’tchala Welterweight Tournament Bout : Osvaldo Benedito vs. Emilios Dassi

: Osvaldo Benedito vs. Emilios Dassi Featherweight Tournament Bout : Wasi Adeshina vs. Jean Jacques Lubaya

: Wasi Adeshina vs. Jean Jacques Lubaya Featherweight Tournament Bout : Wilker Nsamo vs. Dwight Joseph

: Wilker Nsamo vs. Dwight Joseph Catchweight (148 lbs) Showcase Bout: Abderrahman Errachidy def. Elbert Steyn via TKO (knee followed by ground and pound).

The action keeps on rolling in Johannesburg!



Abderrahman Errachidy drops Elbert Steyn with a perfectly timed knee to the body! #PFLJoburg | LIVE NOW!

📺 Live on SuperSport & Canal+

🇺🇸 Live on The PFL App pic.twitter.com/yk3iOXhyvh — PFL Africa (@PFLAfrica) August 9, 2025

Featherweight Tournament Bout: Abdoul Razac Sankara def. Shadrack Yemba via KO (head kick) at 2:01 of Round 1.

Head Kick KO!



Oh my! Abdul Razac Sankara puts Shadrick Dju Yemba to sleep! #PFLJoburg | LIVE NOW!

📺 Live on SuperSport & Canal+

🇺🇸 Live on The PFL App pic.twitter.com/DQaFyFZ4Ax — PFL Africa (@PFLAfrica) August 9, 2025