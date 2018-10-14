PFL #9 Playoff Results: Lightweights & Light Heavyweights

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) is back in action tonight (Oct 13, 2018) as they continue their first-ever postseason tournament.

The lightweights and the light heavyweights will be on display this evening at the Long Beach Entertainment & Convention Center in Long Beach, California.

Top seeds Vinny Magalhães (205 pounds) and Natan Schulte (155 pounds) lead the pack of talented fighters into battle tonight.

Facebook Watch Preliminary Fights

Ramsey Nijem Vs. Yuki Kawana

Ramsey Nijem defeats Yuki Kawana via 2 round unanimous decision

Brandon Halsey Vs. Ronny Markes

Brandon Halsey defeats Ronny Markes via unanimous decision

Will Brooks Vs. Rashid Magomedov

Rashid Magomedov defeats Will Brooks via first-round tiebreaker

Maxim Grishin Vs. Smealinho Rama

Smealinho Rama defeats Maxim Grishin via first-round tiebreaker

Islam Mamedov Vs. Thiago Tavares

Islam Mamedov defeats Thiago Tavares via unanimous decision

Dan Spohn Vs. Sean O’Connell

Sean O’Connell defeats Dan Spohn via majority decision

NBCSN Main Card

Chris Wade Vs. Robert Watley

Chris Wade defeats Robert Whatley via majority decision

Emiliano Sordi Vs. Bozigit Ataev

Bozigit Ataev defeats Emiliano Sordi via TKO at 1:43 of round 1

Sean O’Connell Vs. Smealinho Rama

Sean O’Connell defeats Smealinho Rama via KO at 1:45 of round 1

Rashid Magomedov Vs. Thiago Tavares

Rashid Magomedov defeats Thiago Tavares via TKO at 3:36 of round 2

Natan Schulte Vs. Johnny Case

Natan Schulte defeats Johnny Case via first-round tiebreaker

Vinny Magalhães Vs. Rakim Cleveland

Vinny Magalhães defeats Rakim Cleveland via submission at 1:20 of round 1

Natan Schulte Vs. Chris Wade

Natan Schulte defeats Chris Wade via split decision

Vinny Magalhães Vs. Bozigit Ataev