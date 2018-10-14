PFL #9 Playoff Results: Lightweights & Light Heavyweights

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) is back in action tonight (Oct 13, 2018) as they continue their first-ever postseason tournament.
The lightweights and the light heavyweights will be on display this evening at the Long Beach Entertainment & Convention Center in Long Beach, California.
Top seeds Vinny Magalhães (205 pounds) and Natan Schulte (155 pounds) lead the pack of talented fighters into battle tonight.
Facebook Watch Preliminary Fights
Ramsey Nijem Vs. Yuki Kawana
- Ramsey Nijem defeats Yuki Kawana via 2 round unanimous decision
Brandon Halsey Vs. Ronny Markes
- Brandon Halsey defeats Ronny Markes via unanimous decision
Will Brooks Vs. Rashid Magomedov
- Rashid Magomedov defeats Will Brooks via first-round tiebreaker
Maxim Grishin Vs. Smealinho Rama
- Smealinho Rama defeats Maxim Grishin via first-round tiebreaker
Islam Mamedov Vs. Thiago Tavares
- Islam Mamedov defeats Thiago Tavares via unanimous decision
Dan Spohn Vs. Sean O’Connell
- Sean O’Connell defeats Dan Spohn via majority decision
NBCSN Main Card
Chris Wade Vs. Robert Watley
- Chris Wade defeats Robert Whatley via majority decision
Emiliano Sordi Vs. Bozigit Ataev
- Bozigit Ataev defeats Emiliano Sordi via TKO at 1:43 of round 1
Sean O’Connell Vs. Smealinho Rama
- Sean O’Connell defeats Smealinho Rama via KO at 1:45 of round 1
Rashid Magomedov Vs. Thiago Tavares
- Rashid Magomedov defeats Thiago Tavares via TKO at 3:36 of round 2
Natan Schulte Vs. Johnny Case
- Natan Schulte defeats Johnny Case via first-round tiebreaker
Vinny Magalhães Vs. Rakim Cleveland
- Vinny Magalhães defeats Rakim Cleveland via submission at 1:20 of round 1
Natan Schulte Vs. Chris Wade
- Natan Schulte defeats Chris Wade via split decision
Vinny Magalhães Vs. Bozigit Ataev
- Vinny Magalhães defeats Bozigit Ataev via submission at 1:58 seconds of round one