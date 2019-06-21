Petr Yan’s Manager Calls For Interim UFC Bantamweight Title Bout

Spread the word!













Petr Yan and his manager are making it known that the rising contender should have the chance to become a UFC champion soon.

While doing a recent interview, Daniel Rubenstein, Yan’s manager stated while talking with MMA Junkie that his fighter is down for an interim title bout with Aljamain Sterling:

“At this point, Petr has fought five times, five wins, in under 12 months. No one has ever done that in the bantamweight division of the UFC.

“I feel Petr has earned his title shot at Henry, but with Henry being out for the rest of the year, if the UFC wants to do an interim title vs. Sterling, Petr is more than happy to oblige.”

This would make sense as both fighters are near the top of the division and Yan is currently on an eight-fight winning streak. He has a 5-0 record under the UFC banner. Yan is fresh off a win over Jimmie Rivera on June 8 at UFC 238 by unanimous decision.

The UFC could have to create an interim bantamweight title due to the fact that UFC flyweight and bantamweight champ Henry Cejudo will likely miss the rest of 2019 due to shoulder surgery.

Both fighters have been calling for a title shot since the UFC 238 pay-per-view (PPV) event. At this show, Sterling beat Pedro Munhoz by unanimous decision. With both men wanting the same thing, and a champion not being available, this would be a logical move.