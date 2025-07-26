Unstoppable Petr Yan Clinches Convincing Decision Over Marcus McGhee – UFC Abu Dhabi Highlights

Petr Yan extended his unbeaten streak to three with a dominant performance against Marcus McGhee in the UFC Abu Dhabi co-main event.

While Yan got off to his signature slow start in the first stanza, he started to turn it up in the final 30 seconds, scoring with a stinging right hand that stumbled McGhee.

Yan’s momentum continued into the second, where he continued to land his right at will. McGhee more than held his own against the former bantamweight champion, but it was clear that Yan was the significantly faster and fresher fighter through two rounds of action.

Yan’s momentum showed no signs of halting in the third as he mixed up his striking, nearly catching his opponent in a kimura just as the final seconds ticked off the clock.

Official Result: Petr Yan def. Marcus McGhee via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28).

Check Out Highlights From Petr Yan vs. Marcus McGhee at UFC Abu Dhabi: