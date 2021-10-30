Former bantamweight champion, Petr Yan can now call himself an interim titleholder, and has earned his title rematch with Aljamain Sterling — as he takes home a unanimous decision victory over Cory Sandhagen after a technical back-and-forth in the co-headliner of UFC 267.

A bright opening round from the #3 ranked, Sandhagen, who is sticking on the outside as Yan looks. to press forward — launching with counters and even mixing in some takedown attempts.

Yan a bit faster out of the blocks in that second round, as he begins to cut angles and really sit down on his punches and technical boxing. Sandhagen still circling and imposing his pressure when possible.

A massive sway in the third round toward the end of the frame, With Yan landing with a spinning back-fist, and then dropping Sandhagen with a massive left hook.

Another impressive round from the former champion, who cracks Sandhagen flush time and time again in the fourth frame. Sandhagen likely in need of a finish in the fifth and final round here.

Another good round for Yan seals his championship coronation once again, who takes a unanimous deciison victory over Sandhagen.

Below, catch the highlights from Yan’s unanimous decision victory over Sandhagen.

