Petr Yan Slams Henry Cejudo For Chasing Jose Aldo Fight

Top bantamweight contender Petr Yan has slammed current champion Henry Cejudo and the UFC for chasing a fight with Jose Aldo. The 26-year-old Russian is coming off a highlight reel win over MMA legend Urijah Faber at UFC 245. On the same night Jose Aldo lost his much talked about 135lb debut to Marlon Morares. The fight went the three round distance and was scored for Moraes. Although many disagreed and thought the former featherweight king had done enough to get the nod.

This started Cejudo’s campaign to fight Aldo, despite him not holding a win at 135lbs. Dana White seemed to like the idea, much to the frustration of Yan, who has beat several top guys at 135lbs. Speaking to BJPENN.com he voices he slammed the champion and the UFC for trying to make a fight with Aldo.

“I lost all respect for Cejudo. He doesn’t want to defend his belt against a real number one contender. He wants to fight someone with zero wins in the 135 division and on a two-fight losing streak, and far from the peak of his career. UFC shouldn’t support this behaviour if they want to keep any significance to that belt. Honestly, it will be bad for the sport. He is a triple clown who is trying to turn our sport into a circus.” (Transcribed by MMA Mania)

Yan is currently 6-0 since joining the UFC. During his stint with the promotion as well as beating Faber, he holds wins over top contenders Jimmie Rivera and John Dodson. Many believe he is the next in line for a shot at Triple C, who seems intent on chasing the big money fights, rather than facing the best available fighter. Just this week he relinquished is 125lb belt instead of facing number one challenger Joseph Benevidez.

