Both Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling were quick to take to social media following UFC 259.

Sterling became the bantamweight champion after an illegal knee by Yan stopped their UFC 259 title fight in the fourth round on Saturday night.

It was an unfortunate end to what was a great fight and one in which it looked like Yan was well on his way to earning his first bantamweight title defense.

The Russian apologized for his actions soon after the fight.

“I apologize and wish speedy recovery to @funkmasterMMA I didn’t mean to throw an illegal strike, I just made a big mistake and paid for it.”

I apologize and wish speedy recovery to @funkmasterMMA I didn’t mean to throw an illegal strike, I just made a big mistake and paid for it. — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) March 7, 2021

Sterling — who threw the belt after it was awarded to him — called for a rematch as he reflected on the fight.

“Not the way I ever want to win a fight. It was close, competitive and filled with action. I felt the knee was intentional, especially after the ref announced I was a downed opponent, so I didn’t expect to be hit. Yan is a bad dude! WE WILL DO IT AGAIN!”

Not the way I ever want to win a fight. It was close, competitive and filled with action. I felt the knee was intentional, especially after the ref announced I was a downed opponent, so I didn’t expect to be hit.

Yan is a bad dude! WE WILL DO IT AGAIN!#UFC259 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 7, 2021

“Finally getting to watch the sequence and wow…Heartbreaking to watch”

Finally getting to watch the sequence and wow…Heartbreaking to watch https://t.co/jbXQySL3rx — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 7, 2021

It seems there is no other option than to book an immediate rematch.

What did you make of the incident? Should it have been a no contest instead?