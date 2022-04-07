UFC Bantamweight interim champion Petr Yan has shared footage of Aljamain Sterling landing an illegal strike on the back of his head during their first matchup at UFC 259.

Aljamain Sterling successfully acquired the bantamweight title after he was unable to continue due to an illegal knee landed by Yan resulting in a disqualification and a change of hands for the belt. Many people slammed Sterling for his actions post-bout, calling him a fake champion.

Whilst everyone agrees the contest should have been stopped due to the illegal blow, many people were disappointed in Sterling’s response to the incident just days following the matchup. The new bantamweight champion had completely changed his tune and gloated about his success and acquisition of the belt.

Petr Yan Uploads Video of Illegal Strikes

Petr Yan Uploaded the following video to highlight Sterling as a hypocrite showing the illegal strike he landed on him during the bout.

Tensions continue to rise between the pair as we get closer to the bout. Petr Yan openly admitted that if he sees Sterling or any members of his time before the matchup then there will be an issue.

"If you really wanna do something, I'm right here. I'm in the same hotel as you. You can find me. If you want, I can give you my room number."@funkmasterMMA responds to Petr Yan saying he'd "kill" Sterling's team 👀



Full #UFC273 media day scrum ▶️ https://t.co/M4IOnAF00I pic.twitter.com/3FWa47sdpr — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) April 6, 2022

Sterling replied to Petr Yan welcoming the opportunity for the pair to meet before UFC 273.

“If you really wanna do something, I’m right here. I’m in the same hotel as you. You can find me. If you want, I can give you my room number.”

It seems the pair’s feud is only going to grow before fight night in what is one of the most anticipated fights on the card. The card also sees Alexander Volkanovski defend his featherweight title against ‘The Korean Zombie’. Whilst Gilbert Burns will try to stop the surge that is with Khamzat Chimaev as the two welterweights meet with the winner looking to gain a shot at the title.

Who do you think wins on Saturday? Petr Yan or Aljamain Sterling?

