UFC Fight Island 5 all but confirmed that Petr Yan’s next fight would be against Aljamain Sterling.

Cory Sandhagen earned the victory in the bantamweight headliner following an impressive second-round TKO win over Marlon Moraes last night.

Leading up to the event, Moraes was hopeful that a definitive win would see him leapfrog Sterling to get the next crack at the title. However, with his defeat, Sterling is now guaranteed to get the next shot barring some crazy circumstances.

He would call out Yan once again soon following the event.

“Hey @danawhite , I’m waiting for your chicken in December. Give me your chicken or coming for dat 🍑! #PAUSE! @PetrYanUFC #PaprChamp”

That incited a heated response from Yan.

“I’m waiting for you dickhead. You will be held accountable for every word you said”

Sterling would eventually respond to Yan by claiming he would take his title.

“Aww don’t worry. I’ll take that belt from you so that you don’t have a target on your back. It’ll be ok.”

One thing is for sure. Things will remain this heated once a bantamweight title fight between Yan and Sterling is eventually booked and made official.

Do you think this fight will finally be made? And who do you think takes it?