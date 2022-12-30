Host of MMA fighters mourn the passing of football icon Pelé, brand him ‘Athlete of the Century’

A host of well-known mixed martial arts fighters have paid tribute to the late football icon, Pelé – branding the Brazilian as the “Athlete of the Century” following his death on Thursday at the age of 82 in Sao Paulo.

Pelé, a three-time FIFA World Cup winner and forward regarded as arguably the greatest professional football player of all-time, passed away in his native Brazil due to multiple organ failure after he had battled colon cancer.

Following his passing, Brazilian president, Jair Bolsonaro dedicated a period of three-days national mourning, with Pelé’s funeral set to take place next week at Brazilian football club, Santos’ stadium.

In light of his death, countless tributes were paid to the Brazilian, with the likes of fellow footballing greats, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Lionel Messi issuing heartfelt tributes, with multiple monuments in his native Brazil lit in honor of the 82-year-old.

Pelé remains the sole footballer to win three FIFA World Cups

Within the mixed martial arts community, a slew of tributes were paid to Pelé, particularly by his Brazilian compatriots, with the likes of former UFC championship-winning trio, Jose Aldo, Charles Oliveira, and Glover Teixeira all issuing heartfelt tributes to the serial World Cup victor.

“A loss that is immeasurable,” Jose Aldo posted on Instagram accompanied by a picture of Pelé. “Just thank you for everything you’ve done for the sport, King Pelé. Eternal!”

“RIP KING Pelé,” Charles Oliveira tweeted.

Descanse em paz Rei @Pele



RIP KING Pelé — Charles 'DoBronxs' Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) December 29, 2022

“Rest in peace Pelé, may God comfort the family,” Mauricio Rua posted on Instagram.

“Farewell to the idol that inspired all Brazilians who dreamed of being football players (or athletes) as children,” Demian Maia posted on his Instagram account. “I was one of those children.

“Many thanks to the king of football @pele,” Wanderlei Silva posted on Instagram. “Shows how far you can go when talent and dedication come together.”