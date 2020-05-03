Pedro Munhoz Feels Frankie Edgar Is Avoiding Him

Spread the word!













Pedro Munhoz can’t help but feel that Frankie Edgar is avoiding him.

Following two consecutive losses at featherweight, Edgar was on course to make his long-awaited move to bantamweight this year.

According to Munhoz, it was verbally agreed that he would welcome “The Answer” to the division for the planned June 6 show. However, Edgar claimed in an interview that he was targeting Aljamain Sterling for that very same card.

For Munhoz, that only meant one thing.

“When I saw him talking about Aljamain in this interview, I saw he was trying to avoid this fight in a way,” Munhoz told MMA Fighting.

It’s even more so the case given the details that were discussed about fighting Edgar.

“What I got from the conversation (with the UFC) is that the fight was on,” Munhoz said. “We were discussing this weeks ago, even before this pandemic, but what surprised me was him saying in this interview that he was ready to fight in June and the fight that would make sense would be Aljamain Sterling.

“We were discussing date and location. But the way he did, simply talking about another guy… I don’t know how this message was delivered to him, but the message I got was that this fight was pretty much done verbally. I was training, the way I could, to fight him. When I saw this interview, I thought he was dodging me.”

Regardless, the Brazilian still hopes he is the one who gets to welcome a “living legend” in Edgar to the division as he believes the pair would put up an exciting fight.

“It would be an exciting fight,” Munhoz added. “Frankie Edgar is a complete fighter, a black belt in jiu-jitsu, crisp boxing, great wrestling, impressive takedown defense. It would be like fighting a living legend of the sport, someone I’ve always watched since I started training. It would be awesome.”

Munhoz is coming off a decision defeat to Sterling. He had won his previous three fights leading up to that setback.

Would you like to see Munhoz vs. Edgar?