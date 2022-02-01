UFC middleweight contender Paulo Costa is willing to wait for another shot at Marvin Vettori and isn’t interested in returning to the octagon for anyone else.

Costa had quite the eventful buildup to his first fight with Vettori. After coming into fight week almost 30 pounds overweight, he requested a catchweight bout on short notice with Vettori.

The fight went on and Costa went on to lose to Vettori via unanimous decision. It was a competitive fight from start to finish, but Vettori was the more active in the exchanges.

During a recent interview with Ag.Fight, Costa explained why he wants a rematch with Vettori next.

Paulo Costa Hints At Potential Prolonged Absence From UFC If He Doesn’t Get What He Wants

“I just said to let [UFC President] Dana White know,” Costa said. “I’ll fight him now. It’s the only fight that interests me. No one else interests me. Unless if it’s for the title, but I’m no fool. I’m not stupid to consider [a title fight] now. I want to fight him. He’s the only viable guy that interests me. If it’s not him, I’m not even interested in fighting. I let Dana White know that.”

“I want to end his life. He’s an a**hole, a fool. He had this win over me and thinks he’s the man, but he’s an a**hole, a child. We see he’s a goof, he can’t even wear shorts the right way. There’s a photo of him with his shorts backward, and he still thinks he’s the man. But I’ll fight him again. I mean, at least I plan to.”

Before his loss to Vettori, Costa fell to middleweight champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 253. Before that, he was undefeated in his professional career.

UFC president Dana White has been outspoken regarding Costa and his recent antics, and it’s unclear if he’ll allow Costa to get what he wants.

What do you think is next for Paulo Costa?

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.