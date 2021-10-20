UFC middleweight contender Paulo Costa’s well-documented weight-cutting issues appear to be getting worse, as Costa says he won’t make 185 pounds ahead of his headliner against Marvin Vettori at UFC Vegas 41.

Costa is looking to get back in the win column after falling by knockout to Israel Adesanya, and his scheduled fight with Vettori had been expected to be a potential No. 1 contender fight. But, the fight could be on the mends after Costa revealed he’s 211 pounds just days before the official weigh-in.

Costa had a lot to say about his demands for the upcoming fight and where he’s at physically ahead of the event.

Paulo Costa is coming off of a title loss to Israel Adesanya at UFC 253

Paulo Costa, currently 211 pounds, says he won't make 186 for Saturday's main event.



"Maybe we can do a catchweight of 195."

“I think this fight will happen, and it won’t happen if he doesn’t want to fight me,” Costa said. “Maybe we can do a catchweight at 195, could be a more explosive and exciting fight for the fans. I think with both guys heavy, a knockout could happen.”

“I’m at [211 pounds]. It isn’t on schedule to be at middleweight anymore.”

As of the publishing of this story, the UFC still has Costa vs. Vettori set to be a middleweight bout, according to their website. But, things could change ahead of Friday’s official weigh-in.

Many believe that Costa’s physique is more fit to compete at light heavyweight, which has a 205-pound limit. But, Costa hasn’t expressed a profound interest in a potential move up in weight, despite the UFC constantly needing new light heavyweight contenders in the division.

Costa and Vettori are both known to have quite the personalities, and it appears that the drama between Costa and the UFC doesn’t appear to be fizzling out anytime soon. It should be an interesting second half of fight week.

