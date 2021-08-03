A fun middleweight match-up between Paulo Costa and Marvin Vettori is set to headline on October 23 according to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto who took to social media to announce the news last night.

Paulo Costa (@BorrachinhaMMA) vs. Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) is being finalized to headline a UFC Fight Night event on Oct. 23, per multiple source,” Okamoto wrote. “Costa’s side wanted it. Vettori’s side wanted it. Let’s have some fun, yeah?”

‘Borrachinha’ has not fought since September of 2020 when he fell short in his bid to become the middleweight champion. Israel Adesanya easily picked him apart and ultimately found the TKO finish inside two rounds at UFC 253.

Costas was supposed to make his comeback against Robert Whittaker in April but he pulled out of that fight because of an illness.

The Brazilian has since been matched against Jared Cannonier but withdrew from that bout due to a financial dispute with the UFC. On both occasions, Kelvin Gastelum has stepped in to replace Costa. He fell short against Whittaker in April. The TUF winner will square off against Cannonier on August 21.

Vettori’s last fight was also a failed middleweight title bid against Adesanya. ‘The Italian Dream’ was unable to make any real impact against ‘Stylebender’ who ultimately eased to a wide points win.

Before that, Vettori was in great form. The 27-year-old had put together a five-fight win streak that included high-profile victories over Jack Hermansson and Kevin Holland.

Who do you think gets back in the win column on October 23? Paulo Costa or Marvin Vettori?