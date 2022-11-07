Paulo Costa trolls Colby Covington after the Polyanna Viana situation: ‘Please don’t accuse Colby of being gay’

UFC Twitter King Paulo Costa fires off another hit tweet after Polyanna Viana accuses Colby Covington of enjoying a finger in a specific area.

Costa is one of the biggest internet trolls in the MMA media, as he finds any angle he possibly can to go at fellow fighters. In this case, Covington and Viana caught a few tweets heading in their direction.

Recently Viana was recently a guest on Alex Behunin’s “Humanizing Athletes” series, where he asks his guests a series of their favorite things, everything from their favorite food to tv shows. She answered all his questions, but it was her reply that caught everyone’s attention.

She sounded off on her old training partner Colby Covington and his sexual desires.

“Colby wanted me to finger him in the a**, but I did not want to. He got upset!” Viana tweeted.

Paulo Costa saw this as a good opportunity to fire off a tweet towards Covington

“please don’t accuse Colby of being gay, just because polyana said she stuck her finger in his a**.” Costa said.

Costa most recently won his matchup against Luke Rockhold, in what many deemed a great fight between the two. He won that fight by unanimous decision in Rockhold’s last fight of his MMA career. Costa showed how he had improved his grappling game, as he was able to handle his own on the ground with Rockhold. Rockhold was one of the most prolific grapplers in the middleweight division and was a former champion. Costa looks forward to taking on another former champion and title challenger, Robert Whittaker. The two are slated to face-off at UFC 284, as the fight will most likely determine who will be challenging for the title next.

