Paulo Costa Promises Violent Beatdown of Azamat Murzakanov at UFC 327: “F**k up this fat Russian”

Paulo Costa has no love for his Russian foes. Costa is making a move up to light heavyweight and will take on Azamat Murzakanov in the co-main event of UFC 327 this weekend.



During the pre-fight press conference, “The Eraser” took repeated shots at his upcoming opponent. He had previously refused to share his mysterious concoction with Khamzat Chimaev, and now Murzakanov is on that list too. Costa said:

“He don’t know nothing about secret juice. This guy is fat as f*ck. He knows nothing about secret juice. I am on secret juice. Not him. Never ask for secret juice for a fat guy like him.”

The Brazilian is coming off a win over a Russian fighter and now hopes that “The Professional,” also Russian, will be his next victim.

Paulo Costa wants Khamzat Chimaev after Azamat Murzakanov

During the presser, Paulo Costa also urged Dana White to set up a clash with Khamzat Chimaev next, provided he gets past the undefeated Murzakanov this weekend. He also took countless digs at “The Professional.”

“I am going to f**k his fat ass up on Saturday. I’m on the co-main event for one reason: to fu*k up this fat Russian. Trust me. I represent Latin America, Central America, and our America. Not this Russian. I hate these huge f**king Russians and Dana maybe the third one, Chimaev. I want him next after beating this fat guy.”

Check out Paulo Costa’s comments below:

Paulo Costa would not let up on Azamat Murzakanov at the UFC 327 press conference 😳



“I’M GOING TO F**K HIS FAT ASS UP. I’M ON THE CO MAIN EVENT FOR ONE REASON, TO F**K UP THIS FAT RUSSIAN. I HATE THIS F*****G RUSSIAN. GIVE ME CHIMAEV AFTER I BEAT THIS FAT GUY” pic.twitter.com/u80lNzZsey — FULL SEND MMA (@full_send_mma) April 9, 2026



Costa has previously expressed a desire to fight in both the middleweight and the light heavyweight divisions.

Meanwhile, Chimaev, the 185-pound titleholder, is going to make his first title defense at UFC 328. After one successful defense, “Borz” plans to move up to 205 pounds in pursuit of two-division glory.



If Costa defeats the No. 6-ranked contender Azamat Murzakanov at UFC 327 and makes a statement in the division, a grudge match with Chimaev could very well be on the horizon.