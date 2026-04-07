UFC 327 Odds Predict Paulo Costa Gets Knocked Out by Azamat Murzakanov

ByTimothy Wheaton
Paulo Costa Jumps To Light Heavyweight For Massive Test Against Unbeaten 16-0 Finisher At UFC 327

UFC 327’s co-main event between Azamat Murzakanov and Paulo Costa has quietly turned into one of the sharper betting puzzles on the Miami card, with the market tilting toward the undefeated Russian southpaw as fight week begins.

Azamat Murzakanov vs Paulo Costa: UFC 327 Co-Main Betting Breakdown and Best Angles

For UFC 327’s co-main event, the moneyline has Azamat Murzakanov sitting as a moderate favorite in the -180 to -190 range, with Paulo Costa posted around +150 to +160 on the underdog side, a profile that will look familiar to anyone who browses markets at places like GG Bet Casino. In implied probability terms, that prices Murzakanov in roughly the low‑60 percent range to win, while Costa is being given a high‑30 percent chance by the market heading into fight week.

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These numbers reflect Murzakanov’s 16‑0 professional record and undefeated UFC run at light heavyweight, along with his recent first‑round knockouts of Brendson Ribeiro and Aleksandar Rakic, contrasted with Costa’s move up from middleweight and a 15‑4 slate that includes a recent stretch where he went 2‑4 across six bouts despite decision wins over names like Sean Strickland and Roman Kopylov.

Betting trends show a slight skew toward Murzakanov tickets, helped by recency bias from his violent run at 205 and the lure of an undefeated record in a co-main spot. At the same time, Costa’s name value and history with Israel Adesanya keep him live in parlays and underdog shots, especially among casual bettors who remember his title run more than his layoffs.

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ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – AUGUST 03: Azamat Murzakanov of Russia reacts after defeating Alonzo Menifield in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Etihad Arena on August 03, 2024 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

The market leans toward a finish rather than a five‑round style spar, with bettors giving a slight edge to Murzakanov by knockout due to his recent record and striking profile. He has ended a large share of his wins by KO or TKO, including four of his last five UFC victories, and has shown a knack for timing counters from his southpaw stance, particularly against taller opponents trying to kick at range.

This is a high‑leverage spot for both men in a division that needs fresh title threats. Murzakanov is ranked number six at 205 pounds, riding a perfect professional record and back‑to‑back TKO wins over Aleksandar Rakic and Brendson Ribeiro that pushed him from prospect to genuine contender. Costa, a former middleweight title challenger, is testing himself at light heavyweight after years at 185, trying to prove that his power and pressure carry up a division following uneven results and periods of inactivity.

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For risk‑tolerant bettors, the main decision is whether to trust Murzakanov’s momentum and cleaner recent data, or to back Costa’s experience in five‑round environments and his ability to push pace in a fight that, on paper, encourages exchanges from the opening horn.

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Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been a dedicated follower of these sports for decades. Tim has covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events as an on camera personality.

Tim also works with a host of other media outlets such as Calf Kick Sports, DAZN, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, MMA News, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

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