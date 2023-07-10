Despite the fact he is yet to be booked to fight the undefeated, Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294 in October, middleweight contender, Paulo Costa has vowed to “expose” the Chechen-born contender in Abu Dhabi, UAE, ahead of his return later this month.

Costa, the current number six ranked middleweight contender, has been sidelined since he featured on the main card of UFC 278 back in August of last year, snapping a two-fight losing skid to Israel Adesanya, and Marvin Vettori – with a unanimous decision win over former division champion, Luke Rockhold.

Slated to make his return to the Octagon at UFC 291 at the end of this month in Salt Lake City, Utah, Brazilian fan-favorite, Costa is slated to take on soon-to-be common-foe, Ikram Aliskerov on the main card of the Delta Center event.

As for Chimaev, the 12-0 welterweight contender has himself yet to return to the Octagon since co-headlining UFC 279 back in September of last year, stopping Kevin Holland with a first round D’Arce choke submission win.

And expected to feature at UFC 294 in October in a return to the Middle East, Chimaev has welcomed a bout with former welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, and has notably been linked to a middleweight division bow against recent big-winner, Jared Cannonier at the October event.

Paulo Costa takes aim at long-standing rival, Khamzat Chimaev

However, as far as Belo Horizonte native, Costa appears to be concerned, he is in line to fight Chimaev in October, labelling him a “little insecure weirdo”.

“Haha loll look at this,” Paulo Costa tweeted. “Gourmet Chen Chen – me and u knows I’m going to Abu Dhabi to expose you badly and u know that. You got scared since I meet u in UFC PI, @jakeshieldsajj was there too. See u soon, little insecure weirdo.”