UFC phenom, Khamzat Chimaev continues to stoke the flames to a potential matchup with Kamaru Usman later this year.

For someone who built up his fearsome reputation for seemingly fighting anyone at a drop of a hat, it has been some time since Chimaev has competed – ten months to be exact. While Chimaev did have a lengthy time off between his fights with Gerald Meerschaert and Li Jingliang, this was due to a serious Covid-19 illness, one which almost saw him retire. So, it is odd that with seemingly no documented injury, visa or personal issues, that Chimaev has not fought since his one round demolition of Kevin Holland.

However, it has not stopped the Chechen born fighter to call out, and goad his contemporaries, calling out and being linked with several other fighters form 1790 to 185lbs. Recently though, there has been rumours flying regarded a fight with former welterweight champion, Usman, and the pair have since exchanged words via social media and interviews.

Khamzat Chimaev encourages Kamaru Usman to come up to middleweight

In the most back-and-forth between the pair, Usman had been asked about a potential matchup with Chimaev and explained he was open to the fight, but that ‘Borz’ had to be disciplined and make it to the welterweight limit.

‘Hey, this is the guy you guys are saying is the next guy in the division.’ OK, give me that guy. I said that to Dana,” Usman began. At the end of the day, I have been and still am the bogeyman of this division. I asked for (Khamzat). If you want to fight, you want to be a champion, cut the f—ng weight. And come and fight.” (H/T BloodyElbow)

Never one to hold his tongue, Chimaev responded to Usman, telling him to come meet him up at middleweight. Moving up in weight is something that Usman had previously spoken about.

“Kamaru Usman, Why you talking about me?” Chimaev asked. “You said you wanted to fight at 84 kilos [Middleweight], the weight is no problem for you. You are bogeyman, but I am the wolf. Come up.”

