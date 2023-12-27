Paulo Costa calls out ‘Chechen Fraud’ Khamzat Chimaev, seeks unbeaten star for blockbuster UFC 300 fight

Although Paulo Costa has a fight with Robert Whittaker lined up for UFC 298, he’s claiming that he wants to make a quick turnaround to participate in the historic UFC 300 event.

The fight with Whittaker is rapidly approaching, and in mid-February fans will get to see the clash. Costa is 3-2 in his last five, with his last win a decision victory over Luke Rockhold.

Khamzat Chimaev and Paulo Costa have been scheduled to fight before, but the fight ultimately fell through and was canceled. This has no doubt left Costa eager to finally face the Chechen-born Swede in the octagon.

Paulo Costa wants war with ‘Chechen Fraud’ Khamzat Chimaev

Taking to Twitter (as he so often does), Paulo Costa launched a few insults in the direction of Chimaev and hinted that he’d like to throw down with the man at UFC 300. Such a fight would doubtlessly be of absurd hype, considering the venue, and Costa has shown fans he loves the spotlight.

“Gourmet chenchen fraud still hidden,” Costa began on Twitter. “I gonna fight Whittaker Feb 17 and also April UFC 300 and while this bum trying get some muscles.”

Delivering some very eloquent lines, Paulo Costa is setting the stage for a giant 2024. A win over Whittaker at UFC 298, followed by an absurdly hyped fight with Chimaev at UFC 300 could land ‘Borrachina’ back in title contention. Especially considering the looming fight between Dricus Du Plessis and middleweight champion Sean Strickland, which could go either way.

