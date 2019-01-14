Paulie Malignaggi Offers ‘Winner-Takes-All’ Bout To Conor McGregor

Paulie Malignaggi offers a challenge to former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor. The bad blood between Malignaggi and McGregor has been well documented that all started in 2017 due to sparring footage was released.

Despite the rumors going around and even Malignaggi claiming those aren’t true about being in talks for a fight, the ex-boxer is willing to make it happen. Yes, the seemingly never ending speculation about these fighters competing inside of the ring continues.

Challenge

This time it came once Malignaggi told Off The Ball that in his mind, he’s the only big money fight that McGregor has in front of him. Obviously, he doesn’t think a third fight against Nate Diaz, a potential showdown against Georges St-Pierre, or even a rematch against Floyd Mayweather could draw big money.

Thus, the former boxer challenged McGregor to a winner-takes-all fight inside the boxing ring.



“There’s no other fight he can make that he makes more money than he does fighting me. The problem is, he gets beaten by me,” Malignaggi said. “[Eddie] Hearn can easily put the fight together, [Al] Haymon can easily put the fight together. Showtime have said they’d be interested in it. I don’t think it’s a no-brainer at this point.”