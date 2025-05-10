Paul Hughes scores stunning 42-Second knockout win over Bruno Miranda in homecoming – PFL Belfast Highlights

Irish striking ace, Paul Hughes has rebounded to the winner’s enclosure tonight in some spectacular fashion, finishing Brazilian foe, Bruno Ferreira with a stunning 42-second knockout win in the pair’s main event clash at PFL Belfast tonight.

Hughes, who had been sidelined since January of this year, pushed undisputed Bellator MMA lightweight champion, Usman Nurmagomedov the distance over the course of five rounds, suffering his first-ever professional defeat in a back-and-forth, debated decision loss to the Russian.

And so-far failing to secure himself a title re-run with the incumbent champion, Hughes returned tonight on homesoil, with the Derry native headlining PFL Belfast in a showdown over the course of three rounds against Miranda.

Making incredibly short work of the BangTao trainee, Hughes caught a high-kick attempt from Miranda, swept the foot aside and countered with a crushing left hook.

And sending MIranda to the canvas, Hughest managed to assume position on top — landing a slew of ground strikes to force a TKO finish inside just 42-seconds.

Following his win, an emotional Hughes bellowed a call out of Nurmagomedov — urging him to grant him another shot at the lightweight crown.

Below, catch the highlights from Paul Hughes’ stunning PFL Belfast win