Paul Felder Wants To KO Dan Hooker In Front Of Friends & Family At UFC Auckland

Paul Felder has ill intentions for his matchup with Dan Hooker at UFC Auckland in February.

The No. 6-ranked Felder takes on No. 7-ranked Hooker inside the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand on February 23. Speaking to MMA Junkie, Felder previewed his upcoming bout with Felder, touching on the fact that he’s stepping into enemy territory. Felder revealed he plans on knocking out Hooker in front of his friends and family before pursuing a title opportunity.

“As far as intensity, that was real,” Felder said. “I went down to New Zealand expecting a little bit of that from Dan because of how we interacted on social media. We kind of went back-to-forth a little bit. But that’s what it’s all about. We’re two guys that are trying to rally for a title shot after this one.

“We’re in each other’s way. That’s how it should be, that’s how it’s supposed to be when you’ve got a five-round main event with a guy. I’m invading into his country. My whole plan is to knock his ass out in front of all his friends and family and take that money and get out of there and go on to a title shot.”

Felder enters the bout on a two-fight win streak over James Vick and Edson Barboza. He’ll take on Hooker, who is on a two-fight win streak of his own after besting Vick and Al Iaquinta. Now, Hooker has a shot to get into the title picture with a big win over Felder.

