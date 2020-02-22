Paul Felder & Dan Hooker Intense Staredown Before UFC Auckland (Video)

Spread the word!













Paul Felder and Dan Hooker met face-to-face one final time before their UFC Auckland headliner.

The pair of lightweight contenders will collide on Saturday night in what promises to be a five-round war. Things also seem to be personal between the two after comments that Felder made in the buildup to the fight.

It made their final faceoff all the more anticipated and although things didn’t get physical, Felder and Hooker did share an intense final staredown at the weigh-ins.

You can check it out below:

Who leaves as a true contender? 🇳🇿 We settle it on ESPN+. #UFCAuckland pic.twitter.com/1xrq6bCTek — UFC (@ufc) February 22, 2020

What did you make of the staredown? Who do you have for tomorrow?