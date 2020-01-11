Dan Hooker Claims Fight With Paul Felder Has Turned Personal

Spread the word!













Dan Hooker did not take too kindly to Paul Felder’s recent comments about him. Hooker and Felder will headline UFC Auckland from the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand on February 23.

Recently, Felder said he looks forward to knocking out “Hangman” in front of his own friends and family in his hometown of Auckland.

“I’m invading into his country. My whole plan is to knock his ass out in front of all his friends and family and take that money and get out of there and go on to a title shot.”

Hooker didn’t appear to appreciate those comments, as he tells MMA Junkie that things just got very personal ahead of their clash in February.

“It’s definitely crossed that line for me,” Hooker said. “I didn’t feel that this fight needed any of that. I didn’t feel like this fight needed anything added to it, you know? We’re two of the best, we’re both just brawlers, we love to come in there and throw down.

“I don’t think it was necessary, but if he wants to start throwing those things out there, I’m not going to sit back and take it. I’m going to retaliate, I’m going to bring the heat and yeah, it’s definitely crossed the line for me, gone into a very personal nature.”

Hooker predicts that he’ll fold Felder “like a lawn chair” when they fight, and expects a fast start to things when the fight kicks off.

“I’m going to fold that boy like a deckchair, I promise you,” Hooker said. “I think it’s going to be a fast start. Whether it happens in the first or the fifth, I do not care. It’s up to him. It’s when he wants to take those risks, but I’m chinning that boy, I promise.”

