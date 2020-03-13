Paul Daley: I’m The Best British Fighter Of All Time

Spread the word!













Welterweight veteran Paul Daly declared himself the best British fighter ever ahead of his now postponed Bellator 241 fight against Sabah Homasi.

Speaking to MMA Fighting ahead of the event Daley took time to reflect on the longevity he’s enjoyed in MMA – something he clearly takes pride in.

“That’s something my coach said to me this very week — in the time that you’ve been fighting, two generations of careers have come and gone. Two generations of fighters have started and finished in the time that you’ve been fighting. I’m still fighting with the third generation of guys.

“These guys probably watched me when I was coming up in Cage Rage or Strikeforce or the UFC. These guys were like 12 years old watching me. It’s crazy.”

The 37-year-old knockout artist believes his longevity at the top of the sport separates him from all other fighters from his nation and makes him the best fighter in British MMA history.

“Out of all the U.K. fighters, past or present, whether they’ve held titles or not, I’m the best. I’m the best British fighter there has ever been.

“I know Michael Bisping was a champion in the UFC and I know he beat an aging Anderson Silva and he knocked out Luke Rockhold and just about every other middleweight he’s knocked out but in terms of longevity, consistency and staying up there with the very best, I’m still there. I’m still at the top. I’ve just got to keep knocking people out.”

Once known as a brash talking, fiery tempered fighter Daley has calmed over time. He is now happy simply competing and picking up wins whilst continuing to improve his legacy in the sport.

“I just want to keep fighting and to stay healthy,” Daley said. “I think the opportunities that I believe I deserve will be presented to me. I’m past a stage where I want to call names out. The only one I probably would mention is Douglas Lima and he’s off at middleweight fighting [Gegard] Mousasi so there are no fights that I have that hunger to call out.

“I’m just happy to keep knocking people out until people see what my fans and the people closest to me see.”

Do you think Paul Daley is the best British fighter of all-time?