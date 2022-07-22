Ahead of their UFC London main card opener, surging light heavyweight contender, Paul Craig, and one-time division title challenger, Volkan Oezdemir required corralling by UFC officials and security – with the former forcing a close engagement at the ceremonial weigh-ins.

Craig, who enters tomorrow’s matchup off the back of a rallying first round triangle submission win over Nikita Krylov – donning his usual Scottish-themed face paint, wasted no time closing the distance with the Swiss native, with Mick Maynard doing his best to prevent a physical altercation.

LHW 𝙋𝙊𝙒𝙀𝙍 takes the stage to get the main card underway 👊

@PCraigMMA vs @Volkan_Oezdemir



[ #UFCLondon | Tomorrow | Main Card 3pmET | LIVE on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/basCVJwOp9 — UFC (@ufc) July 22, 2022

Tensions between highly-touted flyweight prospects, Muhammad Mokaev, and Charles Johnson also reached and exceeded boiling point this Friday during today’s ceremonial weigh-ins ahead of UFC London – with matchmaker, Maynard separating the two following notable physical contact.

Mokaev, who debuted in the UFC back in March at the first edition of UFC London this year, landed in the promotion with a stunning first round guillotine win against Cody Durden in quickfire fashion.

UFC London lands with a 14 fight card tomorrow at The O2 Arena in the capital

As for Johnson, this weekend’s O2 Arena event will come as the LFA staple’s organizational bow.

However, ahead of the preliminary card matchup, tensions between the two rose across social media over the course of the week, with Mokaev receiving flak from Johnson as he posed with an AK 47 while seated in his car, in a bid to hype up to their fight.

As a result, Johnson, who had taken severe umbrage with Mokaev’s photo posted on social media, leaked a lengthy and tense direct message exchange with the highly-touted Mokaev.

Noting his dislike for main card opponent, Jordan Leavitt ahead of the capital showcase, polarizing lightweight prospect, Paddy Pimblett – who had claimed that he would rearrange the face of the Las Vegas native on Saturday, smiled cordially with Leavitt before embracing the London crowd to boot.