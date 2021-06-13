Kicking off the UFC 263 main card is a light heavyweight encounter between Paul Craig and Jamahal Hill.

Round 1

A lot of kicks early on. Craig finds himself backed up. Hill misses a left with Craig getting the body lock. Craig pulls guard and has Hill’s arm in trouble. He attempts a submission but Hill gets out. However, he tries again and gets the armbar this time! Hill’s arm bends in a way it’s not supposed to but he hasn’t tapped despite an arm break. Craig has the triangle and lands strikes from the bottom before the referee ends the contest.

Official result: Paul Craig defeats Jamahal Hill via TKO (R1, 1:59).