Patricky Freire Unsure Of RIZIN Future

Spread the word!













Patricky Freire plans on winning the RIZIN lightweight grand prix. What he does after that, he is not so sure of.

Freire is currently in the semifinals of the tournament where he meets Luis Gustavo at RIZIN 20 on December 31 at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. He reached that stage following a first-round knockout of Tatsuya Kawajiri at RIZIN 19.

It made it six straight wins for the Braziian who is undoubtedly enjoying the best run of his career so far.

“Without a doubt, I feel I’m at the apex of my career,” Freire told MMA Junkie. “I’m feeling very motivated. I’m feeling great – physically, technically, strategically, and mentally. I’m on the longest winning streak of my career. Of my last six wins, four have been by knockout. Good things keep happening. I’m ready keep it going. Be sure of that.

“I’ve never trained as hard as this in the past. The one new element is a new physical conditioning coach, since my debut in Japan. I haven’t changed my team or teammates. There was no reason to change a winning team.”

One of the reasons Freire is taking part in RIZIN’s grand prix as opposed to Bellator’s lightweight grand prix is because his brother Patricio is the current 155-pound king. That is why he plans on winning the RIZIN belt and defending it soon after.

But having signed a new multi-fight deal with Bellator, he is uncertain about how things will transpire.

“My goal is to capture the Rizin championship belt,” Freire added. “I might want to defend it right away. It all depends on how things are playing out in the Bellator lightweight division.”

Do you think Freire will win the RIZIN grand prix?