Patricio Pitbull SLAMS ‘Fat Panther’ Losene Keita for Weight Miss in UFC Debut

Patricio Pitbull isn’t pulling any punches after his return to the Octagon at UFC Paris was scrapped.

Initially, Pitbull was scheduled to square off with newcomer Losene ‘Black Panther’ Keita in a bout that was slapped together on just three weeks’ notice. Unfortunately, that proved to be too short a turnaround for Keita, who stepped on the scale three pounds over the limit for their featherweight contest.

Pitbull ultimately declined to move forward with the fight.

“At this stage, I don’t fight for money anymore, I fight for legacy, and I won’t give him this guy that advantage,” Pitbull said in Portuguese. “At 9 am, he weighed in, he was over, and instead of trying until 11 am, which is the limit, he was eating baby food. F*ck you, man. If you want to blame anyone, blame my opponent. Black Panther, he’s Fat Panther.”

It was an unfortunate turn of events for Pitbull, who was looking to build momentum off of his big unanimous decision victory over Dan Ige in July.

Even without Pitbull, UFC Paris is set to deliver a big night of fights in the city of light

Still, the UFC Paris card is set to deliver a slew of exciting matchups, including a high-stakes middleweight clash between top-ranked contender Nassourdine Imavov and Fighting Nerds fan favorite Caio Borralho. Check out the full lineup below courtesy of MMA Knockout.

Main card (Start time 3 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

Main Event: Nassourdine Imavov (+114) vs. Caio Borralho (-135), middleweight

Nassourdine Imavov (+114) vs. Caio Borralho (-135), middleweight Co-Main Event : Benoit Saint Denis (+145) vs. Mauricio Ruffy (-175), lightweight

: Benoit Saint Denis (+145) vs. Mauricio Ruffy (-175), lightweight Modestas Bukauskas (-355) vs. Paul Craig (+280), light heavyweight

Bolaji Oki (+114) vs. Mason Jones (-135), lightweight

Rhys McKee (+114) vs. Axel Sola (-185), welterweight

Preliminary card (Start time Noon ET, ESPN+)